Shaker Square apartment building still without heat after 2 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The 19 News Troubleshooter teams spent another day at The Residences at Shaker Square apartment building.

The residents that live there told 19 News on Monday night they haven’t had heat in two months.

The temperatures were so low that Olyria Vance had to stay at a friend’s house last night.

“I had to go stay somewhere else where it was warm,” said Vance.

Vance has been living in her apartment since 2017.

“I can’t even use a space heater to stay warm at night,” said Vance. “If I turn on the space heater my electricity will blow.”

Vance went to ask maintenance about the heat this morning but wasn’t given a clear answer.

“They said they’re still waiting for a part, and they’ve been waiting for that part since December,” said Vance. “The furnace needs some sort of valve or something.”

Just Like our team did Monday, we went back downstairs to the office to see how much longer the residents would have to wait for the repair.

No one was there, but several signs were posted with different numbers to call for help.

So our team called all of them.

Including the corporate office, which we’re told is new as of a few weeks ago.

“I think the new management company walked into a problem, " said Vance " I hope they don’t take it personal that we are seeking heat, but I think they go home to a warm home, and we deserve to go home to a warm home as well.”

Our team has still not received a callback.

