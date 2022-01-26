‘Stealth omicron’: What does a change in the COVID-19 variant mean for Northeast Ohio’s hospitals?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected by scientists in the United States.

Researchers referred to the alteration as BA.2, as well as “stealth omicron.”

Dr. Keith Armitage, of University Hospitals, talked with 19 News about what the new omicron version means for Northeast Ohio’s health care facilities.

Initial reports show that the BA.2 variant is similar to the original omicron and appears able to be transmitted easier, despite immunity or vaccination status.

