‘Stealth omicron’: What does a change in the COVID-19 variant mean for Northeast Ohio’s hospitals?

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected by scientists in the United States.

Researchers referred to the alteration as BA.2, as well as “stealth omicron.”

Dr. Keith Armitage, of University Hospitals, talked with 19 News about what the new omicron version means for Northeast Ohio’s health care facilities.

Initial reports show that the BA.2 variant is similar to the original omicron and appears able to be transmitted easier, despite immunity or vaccination status.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

