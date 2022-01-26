2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A west side victim claims her window has been broken four times since August, and now detectives need help identifying the suspect of the latest incident, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said an unknown male suspect broke the window on the 1700 block of West 31st Place on Jan. 19.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side
Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side
Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Trader Joe’s to open Mentor location on Feb. 4 (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s to open Mentor location on Feb. 4
Cleveland catalytic converter thief caught on camera
Cleveland catalytic converter thief caught on camera
19 News
‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow debris in Erie County
Community still haunted by murder of 2 Parma school teachers 101 years ago
Community still haunted by murder of 2 Parma school teachers 101 years ago(part3)