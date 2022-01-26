CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A west side victim claims her window has been broken four times since August, and now detectives need help identifying the suspect of the latest incident, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said an unknown male suspect broke the window on the 1700 block of West 31st Place on Jan. 19.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

