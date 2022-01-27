1 person hurt in Summit County house fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was rushed to the hospital early Thursday after being rescued by Akron firefighters from their burning home.

Akron firefighters responded to the home in the 80 block of East Dresden Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

According to firefighters, the fire was at the rear of the home.

The victim is now being treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the fire was brought under control at 6:52 a.m.

The American Red Cross is now helping two adults and three kids who were displaced.

