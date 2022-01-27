2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old boy killed in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy died several weeks after being found laying on the road in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Phillip Green, of Cleveland, died on Jan. 22.

Green was found outside at East 121st and Continental Avenue on Jan. 13.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said it is considered a suspected homicide.

