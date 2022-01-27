16-year-old boy killed in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy died several weeks after being found laying on the road in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Phillip Green, of Cleveland, died on Jan. 22.

Green was found outside at East 121st and Continental Avenue on Jan. 13.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said it is considered a suspected homicide.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.