2 teens arrested in connection to Canton murder of 51-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16- and a 17-year-old were arrested for the shooting death of Terell Lipkins.

The 51-year-old was shot in his chest and leg following a argument at his girlfriend’s house on Gilbert Circle in Canton back on Jan. 8.

The U.S. Marshals Service tracked the teens down; one at a house in Massillon and the other at a house Akron. They are being held at the Canton jail and that department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Lipkins, a father, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after he was shot.

