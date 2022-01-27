2nd fire at vacant home in Summit County
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters battled another fire at the same vacant home late Wednesday.
Firefighters were called out to the home in the 1100 block of Myra Ave. just after 10 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they said there were flames coming out of a window and the house was engulfed in fire.
Firefighters also responded to the home on Jan. 10 for a fire.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.
