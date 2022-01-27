2nd fire at vacant home in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters battled another fire at the same vacant home late Wednesday.

East side crews worked a house fire on Myra late last night. Thankfully, no injuries to civilians or fire fighters. Another good opportunity to remind you to have smoke detectors installed. #330forthe330 Posted by Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 1100 block of Myra Ave. just after 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said there were flames coming out of a window and the house was engulfed in fire.

Firefighters also responded to the home on Jan. 10 for a fire.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

