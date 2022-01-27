2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Aerial footage shared by Canton Fire show firefighters battling the flames that engulfed a two-story house on Jan. 26.

The home in the 310 block of Michael Place SW caught fire in the afternoon, according to CFD.

CFD said heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles were already showing when crews arrived.

“Crews did an excellent job protecting exposure risks and extinguishing the blaze in spite of the frigid temperatures and difficult access to the structure,” CFD stated.

CFD confirmed no injuries were reported.

This blaze is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Cleveland vandal wanted for cutting catalytic converter off company truck
Cleveland vandal wanted for cutting catalytic converter off company truck
Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house
Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house
Two men walk outside in the cold downtown Cleveland
Doctors sound alarm on frostbite as deep freeze hits greater Cleveland
Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro
Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro