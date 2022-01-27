Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Aerial footage shared by Canton Fire show firefighters battling the flames that engulfed a two-story house on Jan. 26.

The home in the 310 block of Michael Place SW caught fire in the afternoon, according to CFD.

CFD said heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles were already showing when crews arrived.

“Crews did an excellent job protecting exposure risks and extinguishing the blaze in spite of the frigid temperatures and difficult access to the structure,” CFD stated.

CFD confirmed no injuries were reported.

This blaze is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.