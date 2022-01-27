‘Armed and dangerous’ Cleveland Family Dollar robber on the loose

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed an “armed and dangerous” man is wanted for robbing victims in Family Dollar at gunpoint, and detectives need help identifying him.

This suspect’s accomplice has already been arrested, police said.

The two suspects robbed the Family Dollar at 8404 Madison Ave. at gunpoint at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.

Police said the men stole money from the register along with keys and phones from victims inside the store.

Investigators tracked the men to the 9500 block of Detroit Avenue at CMHA apartments where the suspect who was wearing all black at the time of the robbery was arrested, said police.

According to police, the arrested suspect shot off a black revolver into the store ceiling.

The search continues for the second suspect, who was described by police as 5′9″ tall, about 180 pounds, with a mustache, goatee, and male pattern baldness.

He was wearing the gray track jacket and yellow hoodie at the time of the crime, but later changed into a long black overcoat and black winter hat, police described.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Santiago at 216-623-2710 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

