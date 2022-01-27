The Cavs resurgence to a shockingly stellar season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are legit and they just beat the reigning world champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, to prove it.

“This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said in postgame on Wednesday. “They have a good team and we have to respect them more. They’re a playoff team and are fighting for the title themselves.”

It was just a year ago the Cavs won only 22 games and now the Greek Freak is acknowledging a new era in Cleveland.

This team has the heart of a lion and refuses to not be taken seriously. It was a statement win over the Bucks, however, that’s not how J.B. Bickerstaff is approaching it.

“The statement is- what our guys are capable of,” Bickerstaff explained. “It shows what we can do when we play the right way and we play together.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Love is having a resurgent season. He led the way against Milwaukee with 25 points. The veteran has grown as a leader on and off the court while detailing this is the most fun he’s had with basketball in quite some time.

Love shared the moment he knew this team could be something special is when he had COVID-19 and was able to sit down and watch every single game. He saw a unit that defends as a team, players with the potential to make buckets when needed, and a team motivated by each other, for each other.

“I almost don’t want to acknowledge it because I just want to bottle what we have right now,” Love said. “I want to keep us super hungry. We have 30 wins. People didn’t expect us to be here.”

Love isn’t wrong. However, the Cavs are in the midst of changing their identity. Not only has Cleveland surpassed its win total already from last season, but the Cavs, who are 30-19, are tied for the most wins in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s who we are,” Bickerstaff explained on the team’s identity in statement wins. “We take on all challenges. We don’t run from anybody. We don’t back down. We give everybody our best shot.”

The head coach made an emphasis on discussing the team doing their best to play into players’ strengths- to not ask players to do things that don’t fit their game.

“Early on, we established who we needed to be and we have not wavered from that,” Bickerstaff said. “For the most part, we have been extremely consistent in our approach and our identity.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting to grab attention. However, they probably wish that wasn’t the case. The team is going to do their best to fly under the radar...all the way to the playoffs.

