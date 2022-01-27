2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs take down Bucks, 115-99

Cleveland jumps Milwaukee and sits at fourth in the Eastern Conference
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot in the first half of an...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, 115-99.

Veteran Kevin Love led the way with 25 points while Cedi Osman followed with 23 points.

The Cavs hop the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings sitting at fourth overall at 30-19 on the season.

The Cavaliers bench was a huge push in this one. Cleveland put up 57 bench points to Milwaukee’s 15.

The team will now have three days off before facing the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday.

