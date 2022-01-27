Cavs take down Bucks, 115-99

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, 115-99.

Veteran Kevin Love led the way with 25 points while Cedi Osman followed with 23 points.

The Cavs hop the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings sitting at fourth overall at 30-19 on the season.

The Cavaliers bench was a huge push in this one. Cleveland put up 57 bench points to Milwaukee’s 15.

The team will now have three days off before facing the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday.

