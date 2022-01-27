2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland City Council responds to the snow plowing conditions in the Hough Neighborhood

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a week of cold temperatures and frosted streets, many Clevelanders are tired of hearing the “S word.”

But the snow isn’t stopping just yet.

Cars aren’t getting unstuck and residents have repeatedly expressed their disappointment.

Councilwoman for Ward 7, Stephanie D. Howse said she’s here for residents, no matter what.

“When I’m made aware of a side street that’s not been plowed, I communicate that information to the Division of Streets, and usually we have a pretty quick turnaround once things are known,” Howse said.

“Moving forward, though, I think this will provide us members of the council a really great opportunity to see what investments need to be made,” she added.

Howse told 19 News that the City Council is also going through struggles that the rest of the workforce is facing all over the country during the pandemic.

“I think we will be fooling ourselves to believe that our local city government isn’t feeling the same pressures that are happening in just our marketplace, when it comes to career and workforce,” she said.

Until the snow stops falling, Howse is encouraging residents who have what they need, and to help those who don’t.

“I would encourage those Cleveland residents in Ward 7, if you have access to a plow or have someone coming to plow, I would encourage you to extend that charity,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
Families of victims from murder near University of Akron still looking for answers
Families of victims from murder near the University of Akron still looking for answers
After a week of cold temperatures and frosted streets, many Clevelanders are tired of hearing...
Cleveland City Council responds to the snow plowing conditions in the Hough Neighborhood
Huntington Bank and the city of Cleveland will launch a program aimed at helping grow small...
Huntington Bank and City of Cleveland to launch program aimed at helping small businesses