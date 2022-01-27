Cleveland City Council responds to the snow plowing conditions in the Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a week of cold temperatures and frosted streets, many Clevelanders are tired of hearing the “S word.”

But the snow isn’t stopping just yet.

Cars aren’t getting unstuck and residents have repeatedly expressed their disappointment.

Councilwoman for Ward 7, Stephanie D. Howse said she’s here for residents, no matter what.

“When I’m made aware of a side street that’s not been plowed, I communicate that information to the Division of Streets, and usually we have a pretty quick turnaround once things are known,” Howse said.

“Moving forward, though, I think this will provide us members of the council a really great opportunity to see what investments need to be made,” she added.

Howse told 19 News that the City Council is also going through struggles that the rest of the workforce is facing all over the country during the pandemic.

“I think we will be fooling ourselves to believe that our local city government isn’t feeling the same pressures that are happening in just our marketplace, when it comes to career and workforce,” she said.

Until the snow stops falling, Howse is encouraging residents who have what they need, and to help those who don’t.

“I would encourage those Cleveland residents in Ward 7, if you have access to a plow or have someone coming to plow, I would encourage you to extend that charity,” she said.

