Cleveland mayor gives update on snow removal plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has planned a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the city’s snow removal plan.

The city received many complaints of unplowed streets after the major snowfall on Jan. 17.

“I heard you. We need a new snow removal plan to ensure we are better prepared for the next storm,” Bibb tweeted on Jan. 20.

At Thursday’s news conference, Bibb is expected to share information he learned from the most recent snowstorm response and provide an update on improvements to the current snow plan.

“I inherited a broken system that needs significant overhaul and investment,” Bibb tweeted on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.