2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland mayor gives update on snow removal plan

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has planned a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the city’s snow removal plan.

The city received many complaints of unplowed streets after the major snowfall on Jan. 17.

“I heard you. We need a new snow removal plan to ensure we are better prepared for the next storm,” Bibb tweeted on Jan. 20.

At Thursday’s news conference, Bibb is expected to share information he learned from the most recent snowstorm response and provide an update on improvements to the current snow plan.

“I inherited a broken system that needs significant overhaul and investment,” Bibb tweeted on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Earthquake reported near Eastlake along Lake Erie’s shoreline
Two small earthquakes reported offshore near Eastlake Thursday morning, afternoon
FILE
Ohio reports 12,108 new COVID-19 cases
19 News
Gunshot wound patient taken to Cleveland hospital after shooting that occurred during eviction
17-year-old boy shot, killed outside Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center
Court documents: 12-year-old boy charged with killing teen outside Cleveland’s Lonnie Burten Center