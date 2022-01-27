CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vandal cut the catalytic converter off a truck, and Cleveland Police said detectives need help identifying the suspect.

This vandalism happened at approximately 4:04 a.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

The male was the passenger of an older white Ford F-150 4x4 truck with a bug guard on the hood, crime step sides, chrome factory rims, and a plate mount on the front with no license, according to police.

Police said the driver remained in the car as the suspect cut the catalytic converter of a company truck at 23408 Enterprise Pkwy.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland vandal wanted for cutting catalytic converter off company truck (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 if you recognize this suspect, the truck, or have any other information on this vandalism.

