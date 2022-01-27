2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland vandal wanted for cutting catalytic converter off company truck

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vandal cut the catalytic converter off a truck, and Cleveland Police said detectives need help identifying the suspect.

This vandalism happened at approximately 4:04 a.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

The male was the passenger of an older white Ford F-150 4x4 truck with a bug guard on the hood, crime step sides, chrome factory rims, and a plate mount on the front with no license, according to police.

Police said the driver remained in the car as the suspect cut the catalytic converter of a company truck at 23408 Enterprise Pkwy.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland vandal wanted for cutting catalytic converter off company truck
Cleveland vandal wanted for cutting catalytic converter off company truck(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 if you recognize this suspect, the truck, or have any other information on this vandalism.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house
Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house
Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house
Aerial footage captures Canton firefighters battle blaze in house
Two men walk outside in the cold downtown Cleveland
Doctors sound alarm on frostbite as deep freeze hits greater Cleveland
Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro
Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro