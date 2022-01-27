Court documents: 12-year-old boy charged with killing teen outside Cleveland’s Lonnie Burten Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Documents from Cuyahoga County’s Juvenile Court Division show that a 12-year-old boy is charged with the October 2021 murder of a teen boy outside of the Lonnie Burten Center.

The suspect, who is not being identified by 19 News at this time because of his age, is facing five criminal counts, according to the complaint, including:

2 counts of murder

2 counts of felonious assault

1 count of having weapons under disability

During a mid-December court hearing, the 12-year-old suspect was ordered to undergo a competency hearing.

Court documents and investigators allege that the suspect shot and killed a 17-year-old boy, later identified by police as Marlon Oliver, in late October 2021 near the basketball courts at the Cleveland recreation center on East 46th Street.

Oliver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, but eventually died from his injuries, police said.

The 12-year-old’s motive for the alleged killing is not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.