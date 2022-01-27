Court hearing planned Thursday for 18-year-old woman accused of killing a Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pretrial conference is scheduled on Thursday morning for the 18-year-old charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police officer during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.
According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, the hearing for Tamara McLoyd is set for 9 a.m.
McLoyd is accused of shooting Shane Bartek, an off-duty Cleveland police officer at the time of the carjacking, in an apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.
A Cuyahoga County judge previously set bond at $5 million for McLoyd in connection to the officer’s murder. She was also recently indicted on various charges stemming from several violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.
A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen vehicle following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.
Butler has not been charged with Bartek’s murder.
