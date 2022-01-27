2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing planned Thursday for 18-year-old woman accused of killing a Cleveland police officer

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pretrial conference is scheduled on Thursday morning for the 18-year-old charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police officer during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, the hearing for Tamara McLoyd is set for 9 a.m.

McLoyd is accused of shooting Shane Bartek, an off-duty Cleveland police officer at the time of the carjacking, in an apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.

Video shows arrest of woman accused in deadly carjacking of Cleveland police officer

A Cuyahoga County judge previously set bond at $5 million for McLoyd in connection to the officer’s murder. She was also recently indicted on various charges stemming from several violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen vehicle following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Suspect interrupts Cuyahoga County judge, turns to 19 News camera: ‘I had nothing to do with that officer being killed’ (VIDEO)

Butler has not been charged with Bartek’s murder.

