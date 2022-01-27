2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Doctors sound alarm on frostbite as deep freeze hits greater Cleveland

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some areas will be flirting with sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio this week, meaning frostbite can set in just minutes after exposure.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, single-digit temperatures can cause frostbite, and it only takes a matter of minutes to get frostbite when the wind chill is -15 degrees or lower.

“When the body is exposed to extreme cold, the blood recirculates towards the trunk and the inner organs because those are the most important to keep warm, to keep oxygenated for life. So in order to stay alive, the body prefers sending the warm blood to the inner organs,” said Dr. Donald Ford, a family medicine physician with the clinic.

A wind chill advisory is in effect in Northeast Ohio through 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

The 19 First Alert weather team is forecasting wind chills as low as -15 degrees.

“We’re going to be feeling below zero all night long through the early morning hours,” said Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.

Some school districts have already canceled or delayed classes on Thursday due to the dangers associated with either walking to school or waiting at the bus stop.

“When it comes to the body temperature, shivering is the first thing — it’s the body’s first attempt at generating friction. Seeing that should be the first clue that it’s time to go inside,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel, also with the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Northeast Ohio is about to see subzero temperatures, here’s how to handle it
Northeast Ohio is about to see subzero temperatures, here’s how to handle it
19 First Alert Weather: Wind chill values as low as minus 15 tonight through Thursday morning
19 First Alert Weather: Wind chill values as low as minus 15 tonight through Thursday morning
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Chilly temperatures continue Thursday with another round of light snow moving in
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow continues for some on Wednesday