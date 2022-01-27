Doctors sound alarm on frostbite as deep freeze hits greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some areas will be flirting with sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio this week, meaning frostbite can set in just minutes after exposure.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, single-digit temperatures can cause frostbite, and it only takes a matter of minutes to get frostbite when the wind chill is -15 degrees or lower.

“When the body is exposed to extreme cold, the blood recirculates towards the trunk and the inner organs because those are the most important to keep warm, to keep oxygenated for life. So in order to stay alive, the body prefers sending the warm blood to the inner organs,” said Dr. Donald Ford, a family medicine physician with the clinic.

A wind chill advisory is in effect in Northeast Ohio through 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

The 19 First Alert weather team is forecasting wind chills as low as -15 degrees.

“We’re going to be feeling below zero all night long through the early morning hours,” said Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.

Some school districts have already canceled or delayed classes on Thursday due to the dangers associated with either walking to school or waiting at the bus stop.

“When it comes to the body temperature, shivering is the first thing — it’s the body’s first attempt at generating friction. Seeing that should be the first clue that it’s time to go inside,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel, also with the Cleveland Clinic.

