Families of victims from murder near University of Akron still looking for answers

By Brian Koster and Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The families of 25-year-old Alexander James Beasley and 18-year-old Maya Noelle McFetridge are still looking for answers about the senseless murder of their loved ones at a party near the University of Akron in September.

Akron police said there have been no arrests made.

According to a news release from Akron police, preliminary information suggests that gunfire erupted during a street fight.

Officers were flagged down around 1:20 a.m. about a person waving a gun near Kling and Wheeler streets, according to the release.

When officers got there, they found three shooting victims, including a 22-year-old man Akron police said.

Police said a handgun was recovered near the scene, as well as other evidence.

Michelle Nicks will have more on this story at 10 and 11 pm including an interview with Akron Police.

If you have information about this fatal shooting, contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

