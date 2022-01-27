First responders nickname dog ‘Smoky’ after rescue from Cleveland house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and paramedics responded to East 145th Street on Wednesday for reports of a burning home near St. Clair Avenue.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported during Wednesday’s incident, but a resident’s small dog did require medical attention.
The dog, which has since been nicknamed “Smoky” by the Cleveland first responders, was given oxygen because the pet was “barely breathing” at the time of the rescue.
The Cleveland Fire Department said the fire at the home was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.
