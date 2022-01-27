First responders nickname dog ‘Smoky’ after rescue from Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and paramedics responded to East 145th Street on Wednesday for reports of a burning home near St. Clair Avenue.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Working Fire in occupied house. E.145 south of St. Clair in 6th Battalion. No residents home. TR1 and @ClevelandEMS Medic 7 saved a dog. No injuries reported. Fire under control. Cause of fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SxnP6CnJXs — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 26, 2022

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported during Wednesday’s incident, but a resident’s small dog did require medical attention.

The dog, which has since been nicknamed “Smoky” by the Cleveland first responders, was given oxygen because the pet was “barely breathing” at the time of the rescue.

At a working fire on E. 145 south of St. Clair, Medic 7 with @ClevelandFire resuscitated the only injury. A small dog. He was barely breathing when brought out they gave him oxygen and he woke and started moving around. They nicknamed him 'Smoky'. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/JyaXXUNgaf — Cleveland_EMS (@ClevelandEMS) January 26, 2022

The Cleveland Fire Department said the fire at the home was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.

Video from today’s fire on E.145th. Cause determined to be accidental/electrical. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/OlDYH0rLCv — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.