Gunshot wound patient taken to Cleveland hospital after shooting that occurred during eviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of EMS said a male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s West side.

First responders were dispatched to the shooting near West 96th Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to an EMS supervisor.

Officials confirmed to 19 News that the shooting occurred during an eviction at the West side property.

There are no reports of injuries to any local law enforcement or county officials.

This is a developing story.

