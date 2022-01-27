2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Health director gives update on COVID-19 as cases in Northern Ohio decline

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, held a weekly briefing on Thursday morning to give an update on COVID-19.

Dr. Vanderhoff was joined for remarks by vice president of quality and patient safety at ProMedica, Brian Kaminski, DO, as well as Mercy Health’s chief clinical officer Dr. Stephen Feagins.

As Dr. Vanderhoff and other medical experts predicted, the omicron surge has shifted south from Northern Ohio towards other regions of the state.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports 20,752 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
‘Stealth omicron’: What does a change in the COVID-19 variant mean for Northeast Ohio’s hospitals?
U.S. Air Force arrives at the Clinic
Cleveland Clinic president highlights accomplishments during annual ‘State of the Clinic’ address
A universal coronavirus vaccine wouldn't just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but also...
Scientists considering pan-coronavirus vaccine