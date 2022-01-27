Health director gives update on COVID-19 as cases in Northern Ohio decline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, held a weekly briefing on Thursday morning to give an update on COVID-19.

Dr. Vanderhoff was joined for remarks by vice president of quality and patient safety at ProMedica, Brian Kaminski, DO, as well as Mercy Health’s chief clinical officer Dr. Stephen Feagins.

As Dr. Vanderhoff and other medical experts predicted, the omicron surge has shifted south from Northern Ohio towards other regions of the state.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.