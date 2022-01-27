2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro

Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro
Hit-skip driver wanted in Streetsboro(Streetsboro Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said a driver struck another car parked in a restaurant’s lot and took off from the scene on Jan. 8, and officers need help identifying this hit-skip suspect.

The suspect vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored compact sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruz, according to police.

Police said the car should have sustained damage, but it is unknown where it would be located.

The driver was described by police as a woman with a thin build and long fingernails who was wearing a red GAP hoodie, loose-fitting pants that may possibly have been pajamas or nurse scrubs, and red chugga boots.

“Yes, we are aware of the poor quality of the photos,” police stated. “But they are unfortunately all we have at this time.”

Take a close look at those photos shared by Streetsboro Police:

Call Ofc. Cipriano at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize her or have any other information on this hit-skip.

