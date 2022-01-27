Ice coverage on Lake Erie limits lake effect snow threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the recent arctic assaults, we have seen a big buildup of ice out on Lake Erie.

There is about 60% ice coverage, as of Thursday morning. The percentage is likely to go up even more by the end of the weekend.

January 26th at 7:30 a.m. (NWS Cleveland)

The heart of lake effect snow season obviously happens before we get ice development. This will diminish the amount of snow bands/squalls we see, as long as we maintain this ice coverage.

The lake effect snow season never totally shuts off. You can always have cracks in the ice, and the other lakes (that do not totally ice over) can provide moisture for lake effect snow.

A significant warm spell can also melt the ice. You can’t say that the lake effect snow season is done, but we can say the worst of it is over this winter.

I always like to remind everyone that it is NOT safe to walk on Lake Erie when you see ice. I don’t care how cold the winter is.

