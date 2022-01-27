2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Frigid end to the week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High temperatures today will be well in the 20s area wide. A blustery day ahead with a south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Clouds on the increase this morning. Another arctic front is forecast to roll through tonight. We have a little light snow developing this afternoon. Accumulations will be minor. More snow tonight with most getting one inch or less. Areas east of Cleveland could sneak up to around two inches of snow with some lake enhancement. Temperatures by morning will be in the teens to around 20 degrees. Tomorrow will be very cold as temperatures hold steady around 20 degrees. Some light lake effect snow in the area. Dry and frigid Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures remain in the teens.

