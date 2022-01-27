2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Put ‘em on a poster’: Evan Mobley dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Cleveland’s win over Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is on notice.

The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the defending NBA champions on Wednesday with a 115-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point differential was impressive, but it may not have stood out as much as an emphatic slam dunk from Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley over the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Social media erupted after the play.

Antetokounmpo is listed at 6 feet 11 inches tall.

The 30-19 Cavaliers are currently third in the Eastern Conference rankings.

“This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” Antetokounmpo, of the 2021 champion Bucks, acknowledged to reporters after the game.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

