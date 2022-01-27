‘Put ‘em on a poster’: Evan Mobley dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Cleveland’s win over Bucks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is on notice.

The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the defending NBA champions on Wednesday with a 115-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point differential was impressive, but it may not have stood out as much as an emphatic slam dunk from Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley over the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Social media erupted after the play.

That play from Garland to Mobley was so disrespectful OMG — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 27, 2022

Giannis I'm just as awestruck as you are. https://t.co/OhbUhHMQ7P — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) January 27, 2022

EVAN MOBLEY WITH THE HAMMER ON GIANNIS 💥 pic.twitter.com/ac756yZ7TQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 27, 2022

Evan Mobley just baptized the 2x MVP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/71Esc6Nmwu — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) January 27, 2022

Evan Mobley is unreal pic.twitter.com/Eoby8xgbfT — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) January 27, 2022

EVAN MOBLEY IS GIANNIS’S FATHER LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/eaO2ISNLXj — 𝘣 🍿 (@TheClevelandEra) January 27, 2022

Antetokounmpo is listed at 6 feet 11 inches tall.

The 30-19 Cavaliers are currently third in the Eastern Conference rankings.

“This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” Antetokounmpo, of the 2021 champion Bucks, acknowledged to reporters after the game.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.