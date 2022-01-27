‘Several arrests’ made in federal investigation of recent mail thefts in Northeast Ohio communities
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department said several arrests have been made in a federal investigation mail thefts reported recently in Northeast Ohio.
19 News has recently reported on thefts from public mailboxes in Garfield Heights, as well as in Parma.
Now, Euclid police said it is happening in their city, as well as in Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights, and South Euclid.
According to the police department, the United States Postal Service is urging residents to only use the blue mailboxes in public places during regular business hours.
