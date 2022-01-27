2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Several arrests’ made in federal investigation of recent mail thefts in Northeast Ohio communities

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department said several arrests have been made in a federal investigation mail thefts reported recently in Northeast Ohio.

19 News has recently reported on thefts from public mailboxes in Garfield Heights, as well as in Parma.

Parma police investigates more U.S. Postal mailbox thefts: residents out $119,000

Now, Euclid police said it is happening in their city, as well as in Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights, and South Euclid.

According to the police department, the United States Postal Service is urging residents to only use the blue mailboxes in public places during regular business hours.

The US Postal Service is recommending residents across Northeast Ohio only place mail in the blue mailboxes in public...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

