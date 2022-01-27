Son arrested, charged with aggravated murder of 91-year-old mother in South Euclid last year

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested the son of a 91-year-old woman and charged him with aggravated murder for her death last November.

Marcus Henry, 50, was taken into custody at approximately 9:25 a.m. Thursday, according to South Euclid Assistant Chief of Police Robert Abele.

His mother, Essie Mae Henry, was found dead in some bushes at the intersection of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads in front of the Warrensville-Colony Apartments.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the Cuyahoga County Coroner determined Henry had died from blunt force injuries after performing an autopsy, making the case a homicide.

According to the South Euclid Municipal Court website, an arraignment date for Marcus Henry has not yet been set.

