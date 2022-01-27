2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two small earthquakes reported offshore near Eastlake Thursday morning, afternoon

By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two earthquakes registering 2.1 and 2.5 on the Richter scale were reported about 3 km offshore of Lake Erie Thursday, according to the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

Julie Dutton, a seismologist with the NEIC, said the first earthquake occurred at about 4 a.m., and the second occurred around 1 p.m.

According to officials at the US Geological Survey’s Columbus office, the depth of the tremors was ‘shallow’ and may have been felt by local residents, but were not sufficient enough to cause significant damage to structures.

Eastlake Fire Department officials confirmed they’ve seen reports from residents feeling tremors on social media, but have not received any reports of damage or injuries.

The area’s seen a recent uptick in activity, with a 2.8 earthquake occurring on January 4.

Dutton said that while evidence indicates a current active fault in the region, it is not a signifier of potentially more dangerous earthquakes or geological activity.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are common, with more than 100,000 occurring around the world each year, according to the NEIC website, Ohio has only seen six such temblors since 2010.

The National Earthquake Information Center and US Geological Survey are continuing to monitor the area for further activity.

For more information, contact the NEIC at 303-273-8500.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland mayor gives update on snow removal plan
FILE
Ohio reports 12,108 new COVID-19 cases
19 News
Gunshot wound patient taken to Cleveland hospital after shooting that occurred during eviction
17-year-old boy shot, killed outside Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center
Court documents: 12-year-old boy charged with killing teen outside Cleveland’s Lonnie Burten Center