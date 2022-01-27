Two small earthquakes reported offshore near Eastlake Thursday morning, afternoon

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two earthquakes registering 2.1 and 2.5 on the Richter scale were reported about 3 km offshore of Lake Erie Thursday, according to the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

Julie Dutton, a seismologist with the NEIC, said the first earthquake occurred at about 4 a.m., and the second occurred around 1 p.m.

According to officials at the US Geological Survey’s Columbus office, the depth of the tremors was ‘shallow’ and may have been felt by local residents, but were not sufficient enough to cause significant damage to structures.

Eastlake Fire Department officials confirmed they’ve seen reports from residents feeling tremors on social media, but have not received any reports of damage or injuries.

The area’s seen a recent uptick in activity, with a 2.8 earthquake occurring on January 4.

Dutton said that while evidence indicates a current active fault in the region, it is not a signifier of potentially more dangerous earthquakes or geological activity.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are common, with more than 100,000 occurring around the world each year, according to the NEIC website, Ohio has only seen six such temblors since 2010.

The National Earthquake Information Center and US Geological Survey are continuing to monitor the area for further activity.

For more information, contact the NEIC at 303-273-8500.

