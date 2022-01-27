2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals: Summit County teen missing since Jan. 15

16 year-old Angel Grose-Blior was last seen leavind her home in Perry Township on Jan. 15....
16 year-old Angel Grose-Blior was last seen leavind her home in Perry Township on Jan. 15. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.(SOURCE: US Marshal's Office)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The US Marshals service and Perry Township police reported a 16-year-old girl missing since Jan. 15.

Angel Grose-Blior, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Perry and has not returned since.

According to police, she has a history of running away and investigators believe she is somewhere in the Akron area.

Angel is approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Additional information is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org

