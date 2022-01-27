US Marshals: Summit County teen missing since Jan. 15

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The US Marshals service and Perry Township police reported a 16-year-old girl missing since Jan. 15.

Angel Grose-Blior, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Perry and has not returned since.

According to police, she has a history of running away and investigators believe she is somewhere in the Akron area.

Angel is approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Additional information is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.