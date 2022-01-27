2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Water erupts from broken pipe in Valley View

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Utility repair crews responded to a significant water main break in Valley View early Thursday morning.

The issue was first reported before 7 a.m. on Canal Road near the intersection of Hathaway Road.

19 News arrived to the scene shortly after the incident was reported and captured video as water shot forcefully into the air from the broken 16-inch pipe.

An official on the scene told 19 News that the cold temperatures may have been a factor in the broken water main.

Water services at area businesses were not initially impacted, the official said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

19 News
Court hearing planned Thursday for 18-year-old woman accused of killing a Cleveland police officer
19 News
Water erupts from broken main in Valley View - VOD
Fire at home on East 145th Street
First responders nickname dog ‘Smoky’ after rescue from Cleveland house fire
Tamara McLoyd at arraignment
Court hearing planned Thursday for 18-year-old woman accused of killing a Cleveland police officer