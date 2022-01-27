Water erupts from broken pipe in Valley View

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Utility repair crews responded to a significant water main break in Valley View early Thursday morning.

The issue was first reported before 7 a.m. on Canal Road near the intersection of Hathaway Road.

19 News arrived to the scene shortly after the incident was reported and captured video as water shot forcefully into the air from the broken 16-inch pipe.

An official on the scene told 19 News that the cold temperatures may have been a factor in the broken water main.

Water services at area businesses were not initially impacted, the official said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.