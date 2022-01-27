2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Water main break closes part of Mayfield Road in Gates Mills

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A major water main break has closed part of Mayfield Road Thursday morning.

Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello said the break happened in the median and is affecting the westbound lanes between Chagrin River and West Hill Roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Residents may also experience low water pressure or discolored water.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Firefighters rescue 1 resident from burning Summit County home
FILE
Euclid dry cleaner offers free services to the unemployed who are seeking job interviews
FILE
Large balloon releases banned in Cleveland under newly-approved council legislation
Canton extends warming centers through Jan. 31 due to extreme cold