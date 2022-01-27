Water main break closes part of Mayfield Road in Gates Mills

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A major water main break has closed part of Mayfield Road Thursday morning.

Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello said the break happened in the median and is affecting the westbound lanes between Chagrin River and West Hill Roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Residents may also experience low water pressure or discolored water.

