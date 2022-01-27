2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘We have made progress’: Rajah McQueen’s family closer to answers 7 months after her disappearance from Cleveland

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 27-year-old Rajah McQueen who went missing months ago is still fighting for answers on her whereabouts.

“We really want her to come home, we miss her,” said Alicia Kirkland, McQueen’s cousin.

McQueen was last seen in June in the 10300 block of Miles Avenue.

Back in July Kirland told 19 News there was something suspicious about McQueen’s disappearance.

“We have made progress, absolutely. We have enough information as we have a picture of what is going on. But there are still things that we don’t know,” said Kirkland.

Cleveland Police Det. Kevin Callahan has been investigating McQueen’s case.

McQueen’s family has expressed they understand why it’s taking months to find out where McQueen is.

“One bad mistake, one mistake, and it could throw things off. I think the detectives have been and the people who have been helping have been extremely careful to not cross those lines because the most important thing for them is a conviction,” said Kirkland.

Call Callahan at 216-623-3138 if you see McQueen or know her location.

