Wrong way driver crashes into several cars on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Shaker Blvd. crashed into several vehicles early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened near East 106th Street in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

5 car MVA Shaker at E106. One car appeared to be going West in the Eastbound lane. The cars hit while exiting and entering E106. Three parked cars were involved. No injuries were reported Shaker is closed Eastbound at Buckeye Road. pic.twitter.com/rkDMdCQh9C — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) January 27, 2022

Nobody was injured, but police said three parked cars and a fourth vehicle were struck.

The accident remains under investigation.

