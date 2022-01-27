2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wrong way driver crashes into several cars on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Shaker Blvd. crashed into several vehicles early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened near East 106th Street in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

Nobody was injured, but police said three parked cars and a fourth vehicle were struck.

The accident remains under investigation.

