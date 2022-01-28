2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Metro RTA bus in Summit County

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning after crashing his vehicle into a Metro RTA bus on a Summit County roadway.

Akron police said the man was potentially having a medical emergency.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on West Cedar Street near Bell Street in Akron.

According to the news release, the bus was stopped at a bus stop when the man crashed into the back.

He passed away after being taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Akron police said those injured include the bus driver, a 49-year-old woman, as well as a bus passenger, a 53-year-old man.

Their injuries are minor, according to the release.

Police will not release the deceased victim’s name until his family is notified.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in the crash, which police said remains under investigation.

