1 hospitalized after rescue from Akron house fire

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home in the 300 block of Gold Street the morning of Jan. 26, Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 confirmed.

The association said the occupant was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

“Firefighters braved frigid temperatures and heavy fire conditions on arrival,” the association stated.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, according to the association.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 shared footage of the house in flames on their Facebook page.

