$1M bond set for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Cleveland man charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Duane Jackson was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improper discharging of a firearm.

Euclid police said Maurco Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2011 while on the front lawn of a home at 25700 Zeman Avenue.

Police said shots were fired from a black Ford Escape.

The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Euclid on Dec. 11, 2021.
The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Euclid on Dec. 11, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

Jackson was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12.

He is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be back in court on Feb. 1.

