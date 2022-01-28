2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria

28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria
28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a 28-year-old woman was hurt early Friday morning in a house fire.

According to a news release, the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Allen Street.

The fire department said the woman was taken to UH Elyria in stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation and burn injury.

Crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to the release.

Damages to the second floor appear extensive, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Shoot your shot in buzzer-beating game at Tower City’s NBA Ice Buckets pop-up court
Shoot your shot in buzzer-beating game at Tower City’s NBA Ice Buckets pop-up court
Eastbound lanes reopened on Mayfield Road after water main break in Gates Mills
Firefighters rescue 1 resident from burning Summit County home
FILE
Euclid dry cleaner offers free services to the unemployed who are seeking job interviews