28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a 28-year-old woman was hurt early Friday morning in a house fire.

According to a news release, the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Allen Street.

The fire department said the woman was taken to UH Elyria in stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation and burn injury.

Crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to the release.

Damages to the second floor appear extensive, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation.

