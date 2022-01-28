Black History Month 2022: ‘The Next 400: Digging Into The Tangled Roots of Black Hair Culture’ Encore Presentation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In February 2022, CW43 WUAB will be airing a series of special programming in honor of Black History Month. All specials will air on Saturdays January 29 through February 26, 2022.

The programing begins with a special presentation on WUAB-TV: “The Next 400: Digging Into The Tangled Roots of Black Hair Culture.”

The Next 400: Digging into the tangled roots of Black hair culture

This special report explores the cultural phenomenon of Black hair from its beauty and history to its deep connection to self and identity.

Take a look at the "Textures: The History & Art of Black Hair" at Kent State University. (Source: Anna Mates, Kent State University)

Plus, a candid conversation with 19 News reporters and producers about hair discrimination laws called The Crown Act and their experiences within the television industry.

Familiar faces: some of the ladies of 19 News sit down for an intimate conversation about Black hair culture and The Crown Act. (Photojournalist, Kevin Rans)

“The Next 400: Digging Into The Tangled Roots of Black Hair Culture” airs 1/29/22 from 7-8PM on CW 43.

