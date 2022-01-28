Darius Garland dismisses All-Star talk: ‘I’m worried about the Cavaliers’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star reserves will be named next week.

Darius Garland could be, and would like to be, one of them.

But the Cavaliers star insisted Friday after practice that it’s not a major concern.

“I’m worried about the Cavaliers,” he said. “If I get elected, cool. I’m more worried about us right now.”

The Cavs win over the defending champion Bucks Wednesday opened some eyes around the league.

Garland called it “a little appetizer,” but admitted it “put the whole league on notice.”

As for what the team’s ceiling is, Garland said the Cavs “haven’t reached it yet” but “I think we’re a really good team.”

The Cavs (30-19) are off until Sunday’s trip to Detroit, followed by a home date Monday with New Orleans.

All-Star reserves will be named Feb. 3 on TNT; they are picked by the league’s head coaches.

Seven reserves are chosen from each conference.

Garland, center Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley all are in the running to be selected.

