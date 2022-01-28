Cleveland man gets more than 20 years for drug trafficking, firearms possession

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent sentenced a Cleveland man to more than 20 years in prison Thursday for drug trafficking and weapons possession charges.

Lawrence Dunbar, 28, was found guilty of possessing multiple controlled substances with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on July 25, 2019, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) sought to arrest Dunbar at his apartment on warrants for a felonious assault shooting and violation of parole conditions.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers cleared the apartment, located and detained Dunbar, then performed a search.

In the kitchen and bedroom, officers found large quantities of substances that contained varying amounts of carfentanil, heroin and cocaine.

They also located a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic pistol under a couch.

Along with the drugs, officers found large amounts of drug manufacturing paraphernalia, including mixing containers, cutting compounds, packaging and distribution materials, digital scales, multiple cell phones and personal protection equipment.

At the time of his arrest, Dunbar was prohibited from possessing a firearm, due to prior convictions in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, including multiple convictions for drug trafficking, drug possession, robbery and attempted felonious assault.

“This sentence is reflective of what happens when a life is spent dedicated to drug trafficking and violence,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “This sentence serves as an example that felons who possess firearms and sell drugs in our communities will face consequences for their actions.”

In addition to the 245 months of incarceration, Dunbar is subject to three years of supervised release when the sentence is completed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.