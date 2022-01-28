2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver dies in Summit County crash after failing to stop at a stop sign

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man was killed in a car accident Thursday afternoon after failing to stop at a stop sign.

Akron police said the driver was eastbound on Spade Avenue when he ran the stop sign at Hilbish Avenue.

Police said he crashed into a Jeep Wrangler traveling south on Hilbish Avenue and the impact caused the victim’s car to roll on its side.

The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old woman, was not injured.

The 68-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. His name is not being released at this time.

Akron police added an unknown medical issue may have contributed to the crash.

