Duo wanted for stealing $1,500 of merchandise from Streetsboro store

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men need identifying after they left a local retailer after scanning but not paying for nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise, Streetsboro Police confirmed.

Police said the theft happened on Jan. 23 between around 9:30-10 p.m.

They drove off in a car described by employees as tan and possibly a Chrysler, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Streetsboro Police:

Call Ofc. Arida at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize the suspects or have any other information on this theft.

