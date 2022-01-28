Elyria police arrest 3 armed carjacking suspects

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men are in custody after police said they carjacked a victim at gunpoint outside a Convenient Thursday evening.

According to Elyria police, the victim was approached by the suspects around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 8700 block of West Ridge Road.

The suspects then fled the area in the victim’s black Dodge Durango.

The victim was not injured.

Shortly after the carjacking, an Elyria police officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Leo Bullocks near Murray Ridge Road.

Police said several minutes later the driver lost control and crashed on Third Street, just east of West Avenue.

Two suspects, David Russell, 24, of Bedford Heights, and Trayqwan Dunlap, 18, of Cleveland, were taken into custody after running from the vehicle, police said.

The third suspect, Clinton Lindsey, 24, of Cleveland, was arrested near the vehicle, police aid.

Elyria police added a loaded gun was found inside the stolen vehicle.

