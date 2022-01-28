Euclid teachers and school board reach tentative deal on new contract, avert strike

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Teachers’ Association, a tentative agreement on a new contract has been negotiated with the school board.

Joshua Stephens, a representative with the ETA, told 19 News: “The labor dispute between the ETA and the Euclid Board of Education has moved forward positively.

After 17 hours of negotiations on January 26 and into the morning of January 27, the ETA and the Board of Education have reached a tentative agreement.”

Last week, the ETA gave the district a 10-day strike notice, after nearly a year of failed negotiations.

Stephens, a teacher with Euclid City Schools, said he and the other teachers in the district have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.

“We’ve reached a point now where these negotiations have gone on too long,” said Stephens on Wednesday.

Stephens previously said this latest round of negotiations would have likely been the last shot to strike an agreement with the board in order to avoid going on strike.

He told 19 News one of the main sticking points was that teachers didn’t want to be reassigned to other classes mid-year.

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, the school board said its teachers were being offered one of the biggest salary increases among any school district here in Ohio.

Stephens said this tentative agreement must first be ratified by the ETA, and specifics on the deal would then be released after a vote is taken.

