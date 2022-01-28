Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities confirm a 40-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Robert Walker, of Cleveland.

Officers and emergency personnel were called out around 2 a.m. for a shooting in the 3400 block of East 104th Street, according to Cleveland police and EMS.

Walker was found inside a vehicle when authorities arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit has responded and will continue investigating.

