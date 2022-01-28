2 Strong 4 Bullies
Marijuana, crystal methamphetamine seized in Portage County traffic stop

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A month-long investigation led to the seizure of marijuana and crystal methamphetamine in Portage County.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug and Violent Crime Unit teamed up with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit on an investigation over the past month that lead to a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 19.

PCSO said the stop resulted in the seizure of approximately one pound of marijuana, 1.65 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and an undetermined amount of cash.

Criminal charges will be presented for future criminal indictments from this ongoing investigation, PCSO said.

Call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8626 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug activity.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

