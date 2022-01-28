2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Arctic chill in place through the first half of the weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arctic air mass has returned. We had a burst of snow early this morning as the front was tracking through. Watch out for slick spots this morning. Temperatures by late afternoon will only be in the teens across the area. A north wind will cause some light lake effect snow bands from time to time today and this evening. We have around 60 percent ice coverage out on Lake Erie so there will be a diminishing trend in the lake snow. We will be getting some moisture from Lake Huron though. We are forecasting up to two inches of snow if you get into a persistent snow band, otherwise don’t expect much. A frigid day ahead tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures teens to around 20 degrees. Some spots will drop below zero Saturday night. A weak clipper system Sunday will cause some light snow, mainly in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range.

