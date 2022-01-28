Orrville police search for man accused of tempting child to climb out window

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly approached an Orrville home and tempted a child inside to climb out the window.

According to police, officers were called out 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street.

The mother reported to officers that an unknown man walked up to their home and opened the window of a first floor room where her two children were playing around 7:45 p.m.

She told Orrville police her children ran to her for help after the man tried to get one of them to climb out the window.

The kids said the man was wearing a red coat, according to police.

Officers found footprints leading away from the window when they arrived, but lost the trial in the snow, police said.

A nearby resident provided authorities with surveillance video showing the man, according to police.

Orrville police are now asking the public to check their cameras for any suspicious people in the area at the time of the incident.

Contact authorities at 330-684-5025 with tips.

