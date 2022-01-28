2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Orrville police search for man accused of tempting child to climb out window

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly approached an Orrville home and tempted a child inside to climb out the window.

According to police, officers were called out 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street.

The mother reported to officers that an unknown man walked up to their home and opened the window of a first floor room where her two children were playing around 7:45 p.m.

She told Orrville police her children ran to her for help after the man tried to get one of them to climb out the window.

The kids said the man was wearing a red coat, according to police.

Officers found footprints leading away from the window when they arrived, but lost the trial in the snow, police said.

A nearby resident provided authorities with surveillance video showing the man, according to police.

Orrville police are now asking the public to check their cameras for any suspicious people in the area at the time of the incident.

Contact authorities at 330-684-5025 with tips.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Darius Garland
Darius Garland
FILE
Ohio reports 9,440 new COVID-19 cases
Renderings, site plans for Ohio Intel projects
What did Ohio give up to attract Intel and its $20B factories?
Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will happen in 2022