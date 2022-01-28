Postal Service still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US Postal Service.

Pre-recorded messages from the postal service trying to explain why delays are continuing to occur have been consistent.

Residents from University Heights alerted us of their problems but said they were reluctant to go on camera.

Off-camera, they told 19 News they still haven’t received mail they expected to receive two weeks ago.

“The postal service is mindful of the fact that customers are in need of the timely delivery of mail particularly mail conveying medication merchandising packages and first-class mail,” says the phone recording.

By all accounts, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still playing a major role in this snail mail snarl.

19 News reached out to postal service officials for comment, and here’s their statement in part:

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times. The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced.”

Another option is to head to the Post Office yourself and pick up the mail that you desperately need.

The USPS is hosting a workshop for people interested in joining the service as mail carriers on Feb. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Administrative Building at 2201 Broadway Avenue.

