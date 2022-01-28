2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Postal Service still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US Postal Service.

Pre-recorded messages from the postal service trying to explain why delays are continuing to occur have been consistent.

Residents from University Heights alerted us of their problems but said they were reluctant to go on camera.

Off-camera, they told 19 News they still haven’t received mail they expected to receive two weeks ago.

“The postal service is mindful of the fact that customers are in need of the timely delivery of mail particularly mail conveying medication merchandising packages and first-class mail,” says the phone recording.

By all accounts, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still playing a major role in this snail mail snarl.

19 News reached out to postal service officials for comment, and here’s their statement in part:

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times. The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced.”

Another option is to head to the Post Office yourself and pick up the mail that you desperately need.

The USPS is hosting a workshop for people interested in joining the service as mail carriers on Feb. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Administrative Building at 2201 Broadway Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
Human trafficking survivor shares her story of resilience
Human trafficking survivor shares her story of resilience
Power restored with help of 19 news
Cleveland homeowner gets power restored to his house after 19 News steps-in
(US Navy)
Proposed Naval facility could bring thousands of jobs to Lorain County
Son arrested, charged with aggravated murder of 91-year-old mother in South Euclid last year
Son arrested, charged with aggravated murder of 91-year-old mother in South Euclid last year