Proposed Naval facility could bring thousands of jobs to Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A proposed Naval facility would bring 3,000 to 4,000 jobs to Lorain County if the US Navy moves ahead with the plans.

According to City of Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, the plan would be to build a massive new facility with two drydocks and a dismantling area. This shipyard would work in junction with a separate facility in Lordstown Village.

The project would be built by Bartlett Maritime and needs official approval from the Biden administration. AFL-CIO had approved the project on Wednesday. According to Mayor Bradley, the facility would cost more than $2 billion to be completed.

If fully approved, construction could begin in October. According to Bradley, submarine building and maintenance would be a main responsibility of the site.

