2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Proposed Naval facility could bring thousands of jobs to Lorain County

The US Navy would build two facilities, one on Lorain and another in Lordstown Village.
(US Navy)
(US Navy)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A proposed Naval facility would bring 3,000 to 4,000 jobs to Lorain County if the US Navy moves ahead with the plans.

According to City of Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, the plan would be to build a massive new facility with two drydocks and a dismantling area. This shipyard would work in junction with a separate facility in Lordstown Village.

The project would be built by Bartlett Maritime and needs official approval from the Biden administration. AFL-CIO had approved the project on Wednesday. According to Mayor Bradley, the facility would cost more than $2 billion to be completed.

If fully approved, construction could begin in October. According to Bradley, submarine building and maintenance would be a main responsibility of the site.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

A 22-year-old Lakewood woman says she was robbed at gunpoint while walking home in November.
Robberies on the rise in Lakewood
Euclid Teachers’ Association gives 10-day strike notice as contract negotiations continue
Euclid teachers and school board reach tentative deal on new contract, avert strike
According to the Euclid Teachers’ Association, a tentative agreement on a new contract has been...
Euclid teachers and school board reach tentative deal on new contract, avert strike
Scene on West 96th Street
Man shot during Cleveland eviction dies